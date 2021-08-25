Today: Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Webinar
NEW ORLEANS – Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses will host a webinar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 to help entrepreneurs learn how to develop an actionable growth plan, find pathways to capital, and link to a national network of advisors and peers.
Click here to sign up on the event registration page.
About Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses:
- Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses provides business education, support services and pathways to capital for growth-oriented entrepreneurs.
- Participants gain practical skills to take their business to the next level, with topics like financial statements, negotiations, and marketing.
- Participants develop an actionable growth plan for the business with the help of business advisors and like-minded entrepreneurs.
- The program is free for participants and delivered in partnership with Babson College, the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City and other academic institutions.
- To date, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses has served over 10,000 businesses in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.