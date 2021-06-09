TODAY! CEO Steve Cannon to Discuss Leadership at Business Forum

NEW ORLEANS – Former Mercedes Benz USA President and CEO Steve Cannon – now the top exec at AMB Sports and Entertainment – will share his insights on leadership and building a culture of excellence during the next Biz New Orleans Business Forum.

The webcast, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will be broadcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. Registration is free.

Cannon, one the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2019 Most Admired CEOs, serves as the chief executive officer of AMB Sports and Entertainment, where he assumes day-to-day leadership of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons football team, the Atlanta United FC soccer team and the PGA Tour Superstore. AMBSE is part of the Arthur M. Blank family of businesses. Prior to joining AMBSE in 2016, Cannon served as president and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz USA and was responsible for annual revenues exceeding $20 billion.

Cannon has led the evolution of Mercedes-Benz Stadium since its doors opened in August 2017. Home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, MBS has hosted many large sports and entertainment events, including Super Bowl LIII in 2019 and the College Football Playoff Championship game in 2018. Under Cannon’s leadership, MBS was the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum Certification by the United States Green Building Council and its affordable food and beverage program was named Sports Breakthrough of the Year 2018 by Sports Business Journal.

Cannon graduated with honors from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986, was Airborne Ranger qualified and served in West Germany during the fall of the Iron Curtain. A two-time lettered wrestler at West Point, he earned the 2019 Outstanding American from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Cannon has led the Falcons’ military outreach efforts. In 2018, he and former Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn spearheaded the first NFL team-directed USO Tour, visiting soldiers at various bases throughout Iraq and Kuwait.

A supporter of America’s military and military families, Cannon founded the Johnny Mac Soldiers fund in 2014 with his West Point classmates. The organization honors military service and sacrifice by providing scholarships to veterans and military family members. What began as a small effort to help one family has grown into an organization that has raised more than $17 million. Cannon also serves on the national board of directors for TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors).

Cannon and his wife, Ann, reside in Atlanta and are the parents of nine children.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders. Guests share ideas and insights that may help business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate their own challenges. The forum airs on the second Wednesday of each month.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Biz New Orleans and is sponsored by Engel & Völkers New Orleans and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. Registration is free.

Sign up at www.businessforumusa.com/neworleans