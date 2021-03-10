Tix on Sale for March 2022 Women’s Travel Festival in N.O.

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Tickets are now on sale for Wanderfest, an outdoor travel festival for women scheduled to take place March 12 and 13, 2022 in New Orleans.

Organizers hope that hundreds of travel lovers from around the world will come for speakers, live music, a marketplace of women-owned travel businesses and excursions around town.

“Women are traveling the world more than ever before,” said event founder Beth Santos in a press release. “With Wanderfest, we’re creating a place where women can get motivated for their next journey, pick up valuable tips and tricks to use, and meet hundreds of other women just like them. It’s like a reunion with all your best travel buddies that you haven’t even met yet.”

Headquartered at the Spanish Plaza, Wanderfest will feature a main stage with talks from top women travelers including Patricia Schultz, the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller 1,000 Places to See Before You Die and 1,000 Places to See in the United States and Canada Before You Die.

The event will also host the first-ever Wander Woman Parade with a second line through the French Quarter to celebrate women and raise funds for a local charity.

“There is no other festival out there yet like Wanderfest,” said Festival Director Marissa Sutera. “It will be a jam-packed, inspirational weekend for festival-goers that also supports talented women leaders, performers, and entrepreneurs both locally and from around the world.”

Click here for tickets and info. Use code earlybird for 20% off, valid through March 31.