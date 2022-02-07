Tito’s Vodka, Felty Family Support Well Done Foundation

Photo courtesy of the Well Done Foundation (Facebook)

MOORINGSPORT, La. – Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the Felty Family and numerous individual donors are funding the Well Done Foundation’s first project of 2022, the plugging and surface restoration of Fenner No. 2, drilled in 1985 and located near Caddo Lake on the Louisiana/Texas border.

Part of the WDF’s 2022 “Five Bayous Project,” Fenner No. 2 was orphaned in 2017 and has sat abandoned since then.

“Given that both Tito’s and the Felty Family’s home state is Texas, which shares Caddo Lake, we’re thrilled that they have taken an interest and are supporting our work,” said Well Done Foundation Chairman Curtis Shuck. “The Five Bayous make up a highly important and sensitive ecosystem that is fed from Caddo Lake, and we should do everything we can to sustain and protect them and our orphan well projects do just that. We are making a real difference, one well at a time, through reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving water quality and delivering surface area restorations – air, land and water.”

Tito’s will also collaborate with WDF on other projects. For more information, visit welldonefoundation.org.