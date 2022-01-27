Tim McCarthy Joins P&N as Tax Operations Director

METAIRIE — Postlethwaite & Netterville has hired Tim McCarthy to fill the role of tax operations director. He will be based in Metairie.

McCarthy brings more than 30 years of experience in numerous industries, including executive roles in accounting and human resources. Throughout his career, he has focused on “empowering his teams while leading significant innovation and improvement of professional and process development focused on exceptional client service.” At P&N, he will provide both practice and administrative leadership to the tax department.

“Tax preparation and consulting services are rapidly evolving,” said Dan Gardiner, P&N’s managing director and CEO. “Tim’s executive experience leading innovative change will further enhance our deep team of tax professionals and services. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team to help lead this evolution.”