Tim Coulon to Hand Over Reins at Jefferson Business Council

METAIRIE — Tim Coulon will leave his position as executive director of the Jefferson Business Council at the end of the year, announced Eric Bosch, JBC chairman, during the Aug. 18 general membership meeting.

The JBC is a membership-based organization comprised of Jefferson’s influential business and civic-minded leaders. The group’s mission is to “encourage, promote and enhance the economic posture, social welfare, and environment of Jefferson Parish and the surrounding region,” according to a release.

“The JBC has a proud history of working with business and political leaders to address critical issues facing Jefferson and our region. When I was Jefferson Parish president, I had the opportunity to partner with the JBC on many initiatives, and serving as executive director has been a highlight of my 50 years of public service as it allowed me to work with our members and parish leaders,” said Coulon.

“It has been a true honor and privilege to not only work with Tim the past two years, but also to develop a great friendship with him. The JBC has benefited tremendously from his extensive experience, relationships with leaders across the state, and passion to make the council the best organization it can be,” said Bosch.

Coulon said he will remain active in the Jefferson Community Foundation board and continue to work with business and political leaders to “make Jefferson a better place.”