Tiki Tock Now Open at the Frenchmen Hotel

Photo: Kat Kimball

NEW ORLEANS — Tiki Tock is now open at the Frenchmen Hotel (417 Frenchmen Street) in the former home of Midnight Revival. The new cocktail bar offers a “mid-century modern tropical escape” that features a clock-lined carriageway, volcano bowls and other playful visual elements.

The craft cocktails have been created by Patrick Williams, VP of operations and innovation for Angevin & Co., which owns the hotel and bar.

Tiki Tock opens at 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.