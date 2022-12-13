Tijon Parfumerie and Fragrance Lab Opens in the Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – Tijon has opened for business at 631 Toulouse Street (between Royal and Chartres). The “custom perfumery and fragrance lab” allows visitors to explore more than three hundred oils as they create a unique scent.

“Fragrance development is complex, but our perfume sessions make it easy in an environment that is interactive, fun and memorable, but overall – educational,” said John Berglund, Tijon’s founder and master perfumer. “When you leave with your bottle of Tijon perfume or cologne, not only are you leaving with your ideal custom scent, you are literally bottling memories from your trip to New Orleans.”

First opened on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, followed by a location in Charleston, S.C., Tijon offers three in-store experience levels, each providing customers with lab coats, a workbook, a certificate of completion, custom bottle labels and more. Each participant’s unique formulation is kept on file for easy reordering. Tijon New Orleans also offers four custom fragrances only available for purchase at the French Quarter location.

The retailer is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and by appointment on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It offers perfume, cologne, lotions, mists and body oils. Since its inception, the company has helped more than 18,000 clients create custom perfumes and colognes.