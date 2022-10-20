Ticketsmarter And R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Announce Partnership

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – TicketSmarter and the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl announced an agreement today that makes TicketSmarter the official ticket resale marketplace partner of the bowl game.

“We are proud to support the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its student-athlete participants as we expand our roster of partners,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “We look forward to developing a strong relationship and providing an elevated ticketing experience for fans.”

TicketSmarter will gain sponsorship rights for the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl as the official ticket resale marketplace, giving fans a safe, trusted platform where they can buy and sell tickets. The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl joins a growing list of colleges and universities, conferences, and bowl games in the U.S. partnering with TicketSmarter.

“From the moment a fan purchases their ticket to the moment they leave the stadium, we want the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl experience to be as seamless as possible,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl executive director Billy Ferrante. “Our partnership with TicketSmarter will make sure ticket purchases and sales are safe and easy.”

The 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will kick off on Wednesday, December 21 at 8 p.m. CST on ESPN. Celebrating its 22nd year, the New Orleans Bowl will host teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA at the Caesars Superdome. Click HERE to purchase tickets.