Tickets on Sale for 2021 Beignet Fest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The fifth annual Beignet Fest is set to kick off the fall festival season in New Orleans on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers will return to the Festival Grounds at New Orleans City Park following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The music lineup includes:

Daria & The Hip Drops (10:15 a.m.)

Imagination Movers (11:40 a.m.)

Marc Stone 3 (1:20 p.m.)

TBC Brass Band (3:00 p.m.)

Bo Dollis Jr. and the Wild Magnolias (4:40 p.m.)

“We are all ready to get festin’ again,” said Sherwood Collins, executive director and festival founder. “We’re especially thrilled to bring back Beignet Fest this year to provide an opportunity for local culture bearers to get back to work, from musicians and stage crews to the food vendors. Likewise, we know locals and visitors alike are eager to enjoy live, local music and the iconic beignet served up dozens of different ways once again.”

A fundraiser of the Tres Doux Foundation, Beignet Fest serves a sweet cause with proceeds benefitting community programs that serve children with autism and related developmental differences. For example, last year the Tres Doux Foundation helped coordinate and fund virtual programming for children and their parents to help families cope with the changes in education brought about by pandemic-related restrictions.

To continue to grow and fulfill its mission, Beignet Fest admission will be $20 per person this year. Children 4 years old and under are free with a paid adult. Tickets go on sale today on the Beignet Fest website.

Food vendors and a full menu will be announced later this summer.

Other elements on tap for Beignet Fest 2021 include the Abita Beer Garden, as well as a sensory-friendly Kids Village and Resource Walk for children of all abilities. The Artist Market will also return this year with local, handmade arts and crafts for sale. And attendees will be able to vote for their favorite beignets in the following categories: Best Sweet Beignet, Best Savory Beignet and Judge’s Favorite, which is decided amongst a local group of foodie influencers.

Beignet Fest 2021 is sponsored by Gambel Communications, New Orleans Tourism and Culture Fund, The Times Picayune and nola.com, Gulf Coast Bank, Abita Beer, WWL-TV and other generous local donors.

For ongoing information and updates about Beignet Fest, fans can connect with Beignet Fest on Facebook and Instagram (@BeignetFest) (#BeignetFest).