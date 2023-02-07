Tickets and Sponsorships for Lark in the Park Now Available

NEW ORLEANS – City Park Conservancy will celebrate the Park’s 2023 “spring awakening” on Friday, March 10 with its signature fundraiser, Lark in the Park, presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust. The event begins at 7 p.m.

The annual springtime gala features live music, food and cocktails under New Orleans City Park’s glorious live oaks.

“Lark in the Park has been one of New Orleans’ most vibrant, successful fundraisers since 1982, and it is a truly special event that kicks off our entire spring season,” said City Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright. “The park’s conservation, beautification and programming benefit considerably from Lark in the Park, and we are so grateful for the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust and our generous donors who make the future of the park a priority.”

Funds raised from Lark in the Park will support initiatives such as capital improvements, general maintenance, and litter abatement within City Park. The Conservancy works year-round to care for the park’s historic oaks, beautiful gardens, family-friendly playgrounds, nature trails, cultural and recreational amenities.

“City Park plays such an important role in our local community, and we support the Park because of the positive impact it has on the families who reside in the neighboring areas. We both know firsthand, as we grew up in the area, how much City Park means,” said Lisa Romano and Vincent Giardina, trustees of the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust.

General admission, Friends Member and Party Flock tickets are now available for purchase in addition to sponsorship opportunities. For more information on all options, click here.