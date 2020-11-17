Thursday, Nov 19 is the Great American Smokeout

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The Great American Smokeout is held annually on the third Thursday of every November and was created in 1976 by the American Cancer Society with the idea that people “don’t have to stop smoking in one day, just start with day one.”

According to recent studies, more than 20% percent of adults in Louisiana smoke compared to 17.1% nationally. Nicotine dependence, which is both physical and mental, is currently the most common form of chemical dependence in the United States.

Smoking is also the leading cause of preventable death in our country, killing more than 480,000 Americans, including 7,200 Louisianans annually. It also results in more than 41,000 deaths from secondhand smoke exposure, since smoking doesn’t just kill, it can also lead to long-term health issues.

While quitting is hard, there are immediate benefits for those of all ages who stop smoking, including return to heart rate and blood pressure normality, improved circulation, improved lung function, and improved smell and taste. Long term benefits to non-smokers include reducing the chance of dying prematurely from smoking related diseases by 60%, a lower risk of stroke, and improvement in overall physical appearance. And, considering the current pandemic, quitting should be a priority for all smokers and vapers whose lungs may already be compromised, making them particularly susceptible to the impacts of COVID-19.

For more information visit the Great American Smokeout. To apply for free quit products and services from the Smoking Cessation Trust, eligible smokers can visit www.smokefreela.org or call (504) 529-5665 or toll-free at (855) 259-6346.