Three N.O. Construction Vets Form Trine Builders

NEW ORLEANS – Construction veterans Derek Gardes, Kyle Hebert and John Segura announced the creation of Trine Builders in a press release.

Having worked together for over 15 years, the partners said they shared a vision of starting their own construction company and “confronting the challenges of operating a new business in these unprecedented times by expanding existing relationships and establishing new ones with organizations built with similar passion and veracity.”

Gardes, Hebert and Segura said their 50-plus years of combined construction experience in pre-construction, management and treasury has resulted in over 200 million dollars of completed projects in the Greater New Orleans Area. The new company’s mission is to “improve the construction experience for their clients and partners offering a complete range of services, from planning and development, through project close-out and beyond.”

Despite the current health pandemic, Trine Builders said it is confident in the future of the Greater New Orleans Region to come back strong and is ready to serve the business community.





Comments

comments