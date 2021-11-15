This Is the Fastest Growing City in Louisiana

Image courtesy of the City of Hammond (photo credit: Scott Guidry)

HAMMOND — The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids.

Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, in nearly every state at least one major metro area reported a faster population growth rate from 2010 to 2020 than the comparable national rate of 6.7%.

The fastest growing city in Louisiana is the Hammond metro area. Its population grew by 13.0% from 2010 to 2020 to 136,765 residents. During that same time, the population of Louisiana grew by 2.5%.

Economic opportunity often drives population changes, and most of the fastest growing cities in each state have relatively high incomes compared to the state as a whole. But this is not the case in Louisiana. The Hammond metro area has a median annual household income of $47,825, well below Louisiana’s median of $51,073.

To determine the fastest growing city in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Estimates Program. Metropolitan areas were ranked based on total population change from 2010 to 2020. Data on the components of population growth — births, deaths, international and domestic migration — also came from the PEP program. Supplemental data on employment used to calculate employment growth from 2010 to 2020 came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Seasonally adjusted data on the May 2021 unemployment rate also came from the BLS. Data on median household income came from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are one-year estimates. This is the fastest growing city in each state.

State MSA Total population change, 2010 to 2020 (%) Total population, 2020 State population change, 2010 to 2020 (%) Alabama Daphne-Fairhope-Foley 25.8 229,287 3.0 Alaska Anchorage 4.2 397,308 2.9 Arizona Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler 20.7 5,059,909 16.1 Arkansas Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers 24.7 548,634 3.9 California Stockton 12.1 767,967 5.7 Colorado Greeley 32.1 333,983 15.5 Connecticut Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk 2.8 942,426 -0.5 Delaware Dover 13.1 183,643 9.9 Florida The Villages 48.8 139,018 15.6 Georgia Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta 15.2 6,087,762 10.5 Hawaii Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina 8.4 167,902 3.4 Idaho Boise City 24.9 770,353 16.5 Illinois Champaign-Urbana 3.6 225,547 -1.9 Indiana Lafayette-West Lafayette 10.9 233,278 4.2 Iowa Des Moines-West Des Moines 16.7 707,915 3.8 Kansas Lawrence 10.6 122,530 2.1 Kentucky Bowling Green 14.0 180,751 3.2 Louisiana Hammond 13.0 136,765 2.5 Maine Portland-South Portland 5.7 543,221 1.6 Maryland Salisbury 13.3 423,481 4.9 Massachusetts Boston-Cambridge-Newton 7.2 4,878,211 5.3 Michigan Grand Rapids-Kentwood 8.8 1,081,372 0.8 Minnesota Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington 9.7 3,657,477 6.7 Mississippi Gulfport-Biloxi 7.8 418,963 0.0 Missouri Columbia 10.3 210,094 2.7 Montana Missoula 11.3 121,630 9.2 Nebraska Lincoln 11.8 337,836 6.1 Nevada Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise 18.7 2,315,963 16.2 New Hampshire Manchester-Nashua 4.5 418,735 3.8 New Jersey Trenton-Princeton -0.1 367,239 1.0 New Mexico Las Cruces 5.8 221,262 2.3 New York Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown 1.2 678,527 -0.2 North Carolina Raleigh-Cary 25.6 1,420,376 11.2 North Dakota Fargo 19.1 248,594 13.8 Ohio Columbus 12.5 2,138,946 1.4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 13.8 1,425,375 6.1 Oregon Bend 27.9 201,769 10.7 Pennsylvania Lebanon 6.0 141,663 0.6 Rhode Island Providence-Warwick 1.4 1,623,890 0.4 South Carolina Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach 36.6 514,488 12.8 South Dakota Sioux Falls 19.8 273,566 9.6 Tennessee Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin 19.1 1,961,232 8.5 Texas Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown 33.7 2,295,303 16.8 Utah St. George 33.9 184,913 17.6 Vermont Burlington-South Burlington 4.7 221,160 -0.4 Virginia Winchester 10.6 142,009 7.4 Washington Kennewick-Richland 19.8 303,501 14.4 West Virginia Morgantown 8.1 140,199 -3.7 Wisconsin Madison 10.7 670,447 2.6 Wyoming Cheyenne 9.5 100,595 3.3