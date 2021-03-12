‘Things Are Looking Up’ for N.O. Tourism

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – In a tourism status report released this week, New Orleans & Company President and CEO Stephen Perry said “things are looking up” for the industry.

Perry praised the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with its funds for state and local governments and “explicit authority given to allow funds to aid the travel and tourism industry.” He’s also encouraged by the widening availability of vaccines and easing of pandemic restrictions in New Orleans.

“We know there is tremendous pent-up demand for New Orleans and those in-person experiences that cannot be duplicated over virtual platforms,” said Perry. “Visitors are telling us they are ready to come to New Orleans, to see their relatives at family reunions, network with their colleagues at business meetings and trade shows, enjoy our restaurants and bars, and listen to live music, safely.”

Perry urged everyone to getting vaccinated and to follow health restrictions to help the city get to recovery more quickly.