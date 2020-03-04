Thibodaux to Receive ‘Lympho-Maniac’ Award

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Lympho-Maniac Cancer Fund will honor cancer survivors at the 15th Annual New Orleans Lympho-Maniac Disco Extravaganza on March 28 at Mardi Gras World. This year’s male winner of the “Shannon De Blanc Ultimate Lympho-Maniac Award” is Ryan Thibodaux.

Thibodaux is a professional trumpet player, full-time dentist, and “fuller-time“ Dad. He signed his first contract as a professional musician at the age of 14 . He was recognized with many musical honors regionally throughout his high school years at Jesuit. Upon graduating high school, he went on to co-found the Bucktown All-Stars while a four-year member of the Golden Band from Tigerland at LSU.

He continues to perform every weekend (28 years later) with The Bucktown All-Stars, which have been described as a “New Orleans institution.” His professional music career has led to various recordings, voting member status as a member of the Recording Academy for the last 10 years, and attendance at the Grammy Awards multiple times as a guest. He also performed live on national television with the hit Disney Channel group Imagination Movers.

His dental career spans over 19 years. He is the owner/creator of Storyville Family Dentistry, located in Metairie. He served as an assistant clinical professor at LSU School of Dentistry for 10 years. He Achieved his fellowship with the Academy of General Dentistry and has been named “Top Dentist” by New Orleans Magazine for the last five years.

Ryan was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma at the end of 2018. He completed six months of chemotherapy at Ochsner Cancer Center with the help of a team lead by oncologist Dr Ashley Staton. While continuing to deal with the daily challenges of treatment, Ryan leans heavily on the inspiration and love of great friends and family members. His choice to focus on the positive of each day was a mindset nurtured in his close friendship with William “Uncle Bill” Oliver, also a cancer survivor who addressed his own cancer fight with a radiant smile and description of it being “just a little bump in the road.” Oliver passed suddenly last June but will remain Ryan’s mentor and example of how to harvest fun moments for others in his own life.

When he is not treating patients or performing on stage you may find him running along Bayou St. John or cycling the Lakefront – and sharing family time and travel adventures with his wife, Lynda, and two children, Ela and Owen.





