Celebrating its 90th year of providing high quality healthcare, Thibodaux Regional Health System offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services across an expanding 210-bed acute care facility. With humble beginnings in a renovated rectory, Thibodaux Regional has become a nationally recognized healthcare leader by doing one thing above all others: patient-centered excellence.

Thibodaux Regional has earned a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest rating awarded for providing quality care, and has received the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award for 13 years in a row.

“Our vision to improve the health and wellness of the region is being realized through our innovative Wellness Center and its clinically integrated programs and services,” says Greg Stock CEO. “Thibodaux Regional has also taken a leadership role in addressing childhood obesity. We have provided children numerous educational opportunities and have sponsored playground equipment for 11 elementary schools in the region,” he says.

Thibodaux Regional is continuously growing to meet the healthcare needs of the region and has worked diligently to develop and enhance clinical and other services, recruited over 100 physicians, and is a major economic stimulus to the region. Construction is currently underway for an 80,000 square foot, state-of-the art Cancer Institute that will provide patients with advanced cancer care close to home. Additionally, Phase 2 construction will begin soon on the expanding Wellness Center.

The health system’s continuous growth also includes the development of comprehensive neuroscience services and further development of WellFit, which integrates medical care with wellness, giving individuals the highest quality, most active lifestyle possible.

(STANDING) Jamie Falcon, RN, CCRN, Catherine McGee, MD, Greg Stock, CEO, April Denning, RPh, Tashfin Huq, MD (SEATED) Scott Hebert, MD, Katie Richard, MA, BSN, RN, Ashley Peairs, MD, Jamie Burham, MHA, ACE-CPT

602 North Acadia Road • Thibodaux

985-447-5500 • Thibodaux.com