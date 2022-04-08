The Spa at Four Seasons Announces Opening Date

The Spa at Four Seasons (Photo Courtesy of Four Seasons)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The newly opened Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans announced the April 20, 2022 opening of its beauty atelier Spa. The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is the first establishment in Louisiana to offer products and treatments from acclaimed French skincare brand Biologique Recherche.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests and locals to experience the highly anticipated Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans—the final complement to the hotel’s luxury offerings,” said Mali Carow, general manager for Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “In our concept, we drew inspiration from the city itself. New Orleans is a city known for indulgence and celebration.”

Taking a cue from the destination, The Spa offers thoughtfully curated treatments to erase the effects of a late night out on the town and have guests looking and feeling their best. Après-treatment, enjoy a lagniappe of bubbles and nibbles in the relaxation lounge overlooking the Crescent City and the Mississippi River. Guests can choose from a selection of massages, facials, wraps, skin treatments, brow and lash treatments.

At 5,525 square feet (513 square meters), The Spa offers eight treatment rooms, including a couple’s room with a soaking tub. A Relaxation Lounge, steam room, and cool mist experience, as well as his and her locker rooms complete the space. The boutique offers favorites from Biologique Recherche, along with stylish new lifestyle products. A quarterly program of visiting experts will welcome the most sought-after aestheticians and wellness therapists from across the United States.

Spa reservations are available beginning April 20, 2022 by calling 504-434-5108 or by email Spa.NewOrleans@fourseasons.com. For more information on The Spa and for a complete listing of services, visit fourseasons.com/neworleans/spa.