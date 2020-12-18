The Salvation Army Introduces ‘Kettle Pay’

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

NEW ORLEANS – The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at its iconic red kettles.

The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on red kettle signs across the greater New Orleans area, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.

“Kettle Pay makes it even easier for donors to join The Salvation Army’s Fight for Good. It provides an opportunity for people to fight for the millions of Americans experiencing poverty by raising money for Salvation Army programs in their communities, including food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless. and Christmas assistance for families in need,” said Christopher Thornhill, area commander of the Salvation Army Greater New Orleans.

Donations can also be made online at www.NewOrleansKettle.org .