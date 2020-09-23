River Parishes Tourism Group Launches ‘Andouille Trail’

LAPLACE, La. – The River Parishes Tourist Commission has launched The Andouille Trail, a “culinary showcase and celebration of Louisiana’s River Parishes’ unique contribution to Louisiana cuisine.” More than 34 small businesses and restaurants will participate in a “culinary adventure” that will lead to producers with wooden smokehouses and recipes handed down generations and restaurants serving up andouille in traditional and inventive ways.

The region’s iconic andouille sausage can be enjoyed in several different forms prepared by the 34 “links” along the trail. Whether purchasing it at a local grocery store, shipping it, stopping by a cafe, or even making it at home, there are plenty of options for everyone to get a taste of andouille along the trail. The Andouille Trail launch is also just a year short of the 300th anniversary of the Germans settling in Louisiana’s River Parishes, introducing the world to a culinary heritage that continues today.

“The Andouille Trail provides us with an opportunity to celebrate what makes Louisiana’s River Parishes so unique and why people come out here from around the world to experience our cuisine and our hospitality,” said Buddy Boe, RPTC executive director. “Now more than ever, our communities need something to look forward to and have a reason to celebrate. This initiative represents an opportunity to bring people together around our region’s favorite dish while supporting our small businesses through our industry’s recovery.”

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser believes the new trail will provide a much needed economic and tourism boost for the region.

“Louisiana’s River Parishes play an important role in our state’s cultural economy. While 2020 has been a challenging year for our tourism industry, I am proud to see so many innovative solutions evolving from our tourism partners to attract visitors,” said Nungesser. “It is my firm belief that The Andouille Trail will attract new and returning visitors to Louisiana’s River Parishes and allow locals to celebrate this iconic delicacy.”

For more information, visit andouilletrail.com.