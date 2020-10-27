‘The Poppy Society,’ an Online Art Gallery, to Debut in November

(L to R) Tani Greenspan, Coco Ellis Howe and Bentley Boldt

NEW ORLEANS – Coco Ellis Howe, Tani Greenspan and Bentley Boldt are preparing to launch the Poppy Society, a “thoughtfully curated, online art purveyor that supports rising artists and focuses on building true connections between creatives and buyers.” The three founders say they want to create a unique, accessible and friendly art-buying experience that bridges the gap between big, overwhelming online marketplaces and small, local galleries.

“We want to help artists get back to the fun side of the art hustle,” said Howe, who contributes website and coding knowledge to the project thanks to her years of working for New Orleans tech companies. Greenspan, an artist herself, focuses on the company’s branding, artist experience and partnerships. Boldt’s purview is logistics and user experience.

The Poppy Society plans to feature local and national artists, including Holly Mabry Poole, Johnston Burkhardt and Avery Rowan. There will be a mix of originals and prints at various price points.

Instagram or Facebook @thepoppysociety.