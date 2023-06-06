The Pontchartrain Appoints New Director of Sales

NEW ORLEANS (press release) –The Pontchartrain Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Alisha D. Staes as its new Director of Sales. A seasoned hospitality leader and sales strategist, Staes brings over 20 years of expertise working with leading hotel brands across New Orleans to her role overseeing the sales and marketing strategies for the 106-room hotel.

“As a New Orleans native, I have a deep appreciation of the history, music, food and people that exude a culture that cannot be duplicated,” said Staes. “The Pontchartrain Hotel mirrors this composite and offers distinct experiences that create stories that can be shared. I’m both thrilled and honored to work alongside an incredible and talented team of likeminded individuals to help elevate the New Orleans culture and experience.”

Prior to joining The Pontchartrain Hotel, Staes served as Senior Sales Manager at NOPSI Hotel after leading sales teams at Hilton New Orleans St. Charles, The Troubadour Hotel New Orleans, and Four Points by Sheraton French Quarter. As newly appointed Director of Sales, Staes will work to increase hotel occupancy and drive revenue growth in all markets through building and maintaining customer relationships, strategy development and effective communication.

“Alisha has an incredible work ethic, and you can trust her to be present and consistent,” says Joshua Robichaux, general manager of The Pontchartrain Hotel. “She has roots in New Orleans and the city’s culture is an integral part of her foundation. We’re thrilled to welcome her to The Pontchartrain Hotel Team and are excited to see the property continue to grow in her capable hands.”

An iconic and picturesque property in the heart of the Garden District, The Pontchartrain Hotel is consistently ranked as one of the best hotels in New Orleans by Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards and was named one of the best new hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure. Steeped in history, The Pontchartrain Hotel is known as the birthplace of The New Orleans Saints NFL team and a favorite amongst Hollywood legends like Tennessee Williams and Frank Sinatra. A one-of-a-kind gem full of rich character and thoughtfully updated amenities, the hotel is a sanctuary of charm and sophistication offering real southern hospitality, award-winning dining, gorgeous guest rooms and suites, and easy access to the very best of the Crescent City.