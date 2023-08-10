The Olinger Group, a New Orleans-Based Market Research Firm, Touts Growth

NEW ORLEANS – The Olinger Group said it has seen significant growth in 2023 thanks in part to its focus on its “Live Well Insights” service.

“As brands increasingly look for ways to support their customers’ expectations and aspirations around living well, the Olinger Group is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven, actionable insights,” said company CEO and founder Jude Olinger. “Our passion lies in doing meaningful market research that can shape lives in an extraordinary way and help brands help others live well. This commitment has never been more important than it is today, and we are proud to be playing a role in supporting the brand ecosystem as it evolves.”

The Olinger Group works to provide data-informed solutions via market research.