The Odeon is New Orleans’ Tallest New Building in 30 Years

NEW ORLEANS – The Domain Companies announced that The Odeon at South Market, a $106M mixed-use project at 1100 Girod Street, is now pre-leasing and set to be complete later this year. The Odeon joins The Standard, The Paramount, The Beacon, and The Park as Domain’s fifth building in the South Market neighborhood, with plans for a sixth and final phase to be unveiled in 2021.

At 30 stories, The Odeon is the tallest building constructed in New Orleans in more than thirty years. The 414,000-square-foot building will include 271 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse market-rate apartments, 200 parking spaces, and 12,000-square-feet of retail space being leased through Corporate Realty.

The architecture firm behind The Odeon’s design is Humphreys & Partners Architects with Woodward Design+Build serving as the general contractor and Farouki Farouki as interior designer.

“We’re proud to introduce a residential building of The Odeon’s caliber to Downtown,” said Matt Schwartz, Domain’s co-CEO. “The lifestyle, experience, and views that The Odeon will offer are unmatched. It’s exciting to expand the South Market community that Domain, our partners, and our residents have created, and to introduce a new level of product to New Orleans.”

The Odeon’s residents will enjoy an entire floor of dedicated amenities, including a pool deck and outdoor lounge with fenced dog run, work-from-home flexibility with a spacious resident lounge and high-speed Wi-Fi, furnished guest suites, fitness and wellness center, an extensive art collection, and more.

Service and leasing ease will be focal points with flexible lease options, customized hospitality packages arranged by a lifestyle coordinator, 24/7 concierge, smart home technology in select apartments, and on-site management and maintenance. Residents will receive discounts and benefits at local businesses through Domain’s MyDomain program and at Domain’s nearby coworking space, The Shop at the CAC. Participation in Domain’s MyCommunity program, which supports local nonprofits and coordinates volunteer opportunities throughout the year, will also be available to The Odeon’s residents.

As the effects of COVID-19 began to be felt around the world this year, The Odeon’s construction management team quickly adapted to implement firmer guidelines and protocols to prioritize employee health and safety. The obstacles brought on by the pandemic also reaffirmed Domain’s commitment to the health and wellness of its staff and future residents.

“Like the property teams at all of our developments, The Odeon’s staff will follow CDC best practices to keep people safe,” said Chris Papamichael, Domain’s co-CEO. “We’re also pleased that The Odeon will provide ample space for residents to maintain social distancing and an established cleaning and sanitization routine for the foreseeable future.”

Domain said The Odeon is the result of nearly 10 years of work and more than $500M invested in Louisiana’s first mixed-use, transit- oriented development. In September 2020, The Standard at South Market reached its 95%-sold milestone.

