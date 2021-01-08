The Odeon at South Market Debuts

NEW ORLEANS – The Domain Companies have announced that the Odeon at South Market is now open for resident move-ins. The Odeon, a $106 million mixed-use project at 1100 Girod Street, joins the Standard, the Paramount, the Beacon and the Park as the fifth building in the South Market neighborhood. Plans for a sixth and final phase will be announced in 2021.

Once an under-used area below the Superdome and above the Warehouse District, South Market has been redeveloped since Hurricane Katrina by Domain’s Matt Schwartz and Chris Papamichael, two New York-based real estate developers (and Tulane graduates) with an affinity for New Orleans.

“With The Odeon, we think we’ve achieved our goal of creating the best residential experience in New Orleans and we’re excited to officially welcome our first residents,” said Matt Schwartz, Domain’s co-CEO. “Our team has been thrilled with the early interest and leasing momentum. Domain is committed to supporting the continued growth of South Market and a vibrant downtown community.”

The Odeon is the tallest building constructed in New Orleans in over 30 years. The 30-story, 414,000-square-foot structure includes 271 apartments and penthouses, 200 parking spaces, and 12,000 square feet of retail space being leased through New Orleans-based Corporate Realty.

The architecture firm behind the Odeon’s design is Humphreys & Partners Architects with Woodward Design+Build serving as the general contractor and Farouki Farouki as interior designer.

The Odeon’s residents have access to an entire floor of dedicated amenities, including a pool deck and outdoor lounge with fenced dog run, work-from-home flexibility with a spacious resident lounge and high-speed WiFi, media lounge with movie screen, furnished guest suites, a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, an extensive art collection, and more.

