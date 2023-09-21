The NOW Massage to Open in the Warehouse District This Fall

NEW ORLEANS – The NOW Massage will open its first Louisiana boutique this fall at 1060 Girod Street.

“We are excited to continue our national expansion by bringing our singular aesthetic and elevated massage experience to the area,” said Gara Post, co-founder and chief creative officer of the Los Angeles-based company.

The boutique’s modern design incorporates natural materials, and it is famous for its signature Jasmine Coconut candles.

“Each NOW Massage boutique uses canvas draping to separate therapy spaces creating an airy feeling that adds to the relaxing atmosphere,” said a spokesperson. “Massage therapists receive advanced training on The NOW’s custom services that go far beyond the traditional modalities and are designed specifically for stress relief, health improvement and relaxation.”

Guests can choose between three massage styles and pair their service with a variety of custom enhancements. The Swedish-inspired options include The NOW, a signature relaxation massage; The HEALER, an energy-balancing massage designed to reduce stress; and The STRETCH, a sports-inspired recovery massage.

The NOW branded product line and custom jewelry collection, designed by Post, is available at boutiques and online.

“The NOW was founded on the principle that in today’s fast paced, digitally driven society, self-care is a necessity, not a luxury,” said Post. “We designed the boutiques to feel like an oasis for recovery and relaxation, and look forward to introducing New Orleans to our inspiring wellness brand.”