The NOLA Project Announces New Leadership Team

L: Monica R. Harris, Leslie Claverie, Pamela D. Roberts, David Emond

NEW ORLEANS – Longtime Artistic Director A.J. Allegra has departed the NOLA Project to take on the same role at Le Petit Theatre. This has set the stage, so to speak, for for ensemble members to step into new roles and artists outside the organization to join its leadership ranks.

“It’s a new era, and we’re extremely excited to see where it takes us,” said NOLA Project Marketing Director Keith Claverie.

After a national search, Monica R. Harris was selected as theater company’s interim managing director. A Loyola University graduate, she has been an active member of the city’s cultural scene for 20 years. She has directed, performed and produced theater nationally and locally including nearly a dozen NOLA Project productions since 2012. As interim managing director, she will provide strategic guidance during the company’s transition period overseeing the organization’s operations as well as managing its resources.

“I greatly look forward to taking on my new position within the NOLA Project in order to usher in an exciting, new chapter for the company with passion and determination,” said Harris. “I want to express my gratitude to A.J. Allegra, Brittany N. Williams, Matthew Thompson, Beau Bratcher and the entire company ensemble for their continued guidance, friendship and encouragement.”

Harris will work closely with ensemble members Leslie Claverie and Pamela D. Roberts, recently tapped as associate artistic directors by the board of directors. Claverie, a member since 2016, and Roberts, one of the company’s newest additions, are finalizing 2023-24 programming.

David Emond will take the reins as president of the NOLA Project board of directors. Now in his fifth year of service, he is an entrepreneur, educator and youth advocate who has spent the past decade working to create a more-equitable ecosystem of opportunity for New Orleans youth.

“For 18 years, The NOLA Project has challenged, entertained and engaged diverse audiences thanks to the incredible talent and commitment of the artists and theater lovers who have made it their passion,” said Emond. “I’m excited to do my part as board president to help expand our audience and ensure our organization has the resources it needs to thrive for many years to come.”