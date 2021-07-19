The National WWII Museum Announces 8 New Board Trustees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum today announced the appointment of eight new members to the institution’s national Board of Trustees. The Museum’s newly elected Trustees serve a three-year term and bring the Board’s total membership to 59 business and philanthropic leaders representing 19 states, Washington, D.C. and the United Kingdom.

The Board of Trustees works to advance the Museum’s mission: to tell the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. In addition, the Board’s current priorities include leading the effort to complete the $400 million Road to Victory Capital Campaign and campus expansion, growing the endowment, as well as supporting the development and continued success of significant initiatives in the areas of research, education, and digital access.

The Museum opened in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and was congressionally designated in 2004 as America’s World War II Museum. Since opening, the Museum has expanded to a campus of six pavilions, created extraordinary interactive exhibits and innovative educational programs, and greeted more than 8 million visitors. Beyond its New Orleans campus, the Museum has reached over 500,000 students through distance learning programs, trained over 4,000 teachers onsite and across the country, and provided online historical content for millions across multiple content platforms. The final expansion projects are currently underway and include the architectural centerpiece Bollinger Canopy of Peace and the capstone exhibit hall Liberation Pavilion, focusing on the war’s legacy of freedom for America and the world.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS

R. Ryan Adkerson, Investment Management Consultant, Crescent Capital Consulting in New Orleans

R. Ryan Adkerson serves as an investment management consultant for the independently owned Crescent Capital Consulting firm in New Orleans. Adkerson has been a leading philanthropic voice for the Museum, local preservation initiatives, after-school programs, and animal welfare efforts. He continues his family’s legacy of Museum leadership started by his father, Richard C. Adkerson, who serves as a Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Trustees.

Justin T. Augustine III, Senior Vice President/Infrastructure & Supply Chain, Transdev Services, Inc. in New Orleans

A native New Orleanian and graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana, Justin T. Augustine III has spent the last two decades as an executive leader for Transdev Services, Inc., managing 40 public transportation operations nationwide, including all aspects of public transportation throughout New Orleans. Dedicated to giving back to his community, he currently serves as chairman of Xavier University’s Board of Directors, secretary of the New Orleans Business Council and chairman of the St. Augustine High School Foundation.

Jessica Brandt, CEO, Ray Brandt Auto Group in New Orleans

Jessica Brandt became CEO of Ray Brandt Auto Group after the loss of her husband, company founder and former Museum Trustee Raymond J. Brandt. Since then, the native New Orleanian has ensured the continued success of one of the largest auto dealers on the Gulf Coast while continuing to lead the Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, which supports educational initiatives for underprivileged children in the New Orleans area among other causes.

Arnold W. Donald, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation & PLC in Miami, Florida

Since 2013, Arnold W. Donald has served as President & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & PLC, the largest cruise company in the world. The New Orleans native has a strong commitment to higher education and serves on the boards of two of his alma maters, Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is also on the boards of the Greater New Orleans Foundation and Tulane University.

LTG (Retired) Charles W. Hooper, Senior Counselor, The Cohen Group in Washington, D.C.

Following a distinguished 41-year military career, Charles Hooper currently serves as Senior Counselor at The Cohen Group, providing corporate leadership in every major business sector with advice and assistance in business development, market entry and regulatory affairs. A graduate of the United States Military Academy, West Point and Harvard University, Lieutenant General Charles W. Hooper is recognized as one of America’s most distinguished soldier-diplomats and one of the nation’s foremost experts on the Chinese military and defense industries. In addition to assignments with the 25th Infantry and 82nd Airborne Divisions, Hooper had three high-profile diplomatic assignments including serving as the U.S. Defense Attaché—the senior U.S. military officer—in both China and Egypt.

Pete November, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Ochsner Health in New Orleans

As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Pete November oversees Ochsner Health’s accounting and financial operations while also leading their Information Services, Real Estate, Supply Chain and Partnerships & Integration divisions. November, who joined the Ochsner team in 2012, plays a key role in developing new partnerships for Ochsner Health throughout the Gulf South. With over 30,000 employees, 4,500 providers in over 90 medical specialties, Ochsner Health is Louisiana’s largest non-profit, academic, healthcare system providing coordinated clinical and hospital patient care across Louisiana and the Gulf South. A Certified Public Accountant, he holds an accounting degree and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Kentucky.

Stephen G. Oswald, Chairman, President & CEO, Ducommun Incorporated in Santa Ana, California

As Chairman, President & CEO of Ducommun Incorporated, Stephen G. Oswald oversees the strategic direction of the publicly traded Aerospace and Defense Company. A graduate of New York University, University of Cincinnati, and University of Chicago, Oswald brings over 30 years of experience leading multinational public companies and global private equity. He also co-founded “STEM on the Sidelines” with the Los Angeles Chargers and University of California, Irvine, and supports charities and non-profits through the Stephen G. and Regina Oswald Foundation.

Caren Rubin, Sacramento, CA

A graduate of George Washington University, Caren Rubin has extensive leadership and governance experience with various organizations, including Mosaic Law Congregation. She was previously the Education Director for the Sacramento Jewish community’s Hebrew High School, and worked in the nonprofit, technology and government sectors. Rubin continues her family’s legacy of Museum leadership started by her father, Mark Rubin, who was a Holocaust survivor and Museum Trustee.

For a complete list of the Museum’s national Board Trustees, visit https://www.nationalww2museum.org/about-us/our-team/board-trustees.