The Louisiana SPCA Welcomes 2 New Board Members

L to R: Steve Morgan and Nissan Patel

NEW ORLEANS — Steve Morgan and Nissan Patel have joined the board of the Louisiana SPCA. Morgan is senior vice president and investment director – wealth portfolio management in Hancock Whitney’s asset management group and has been in the investment industry in New Orleans for over 25 years. He is the proud pet parent of a rescue beagle mix, Captain Morgan, who is far more well-known about town than Steve. Patel is a New Orleans native and the current compliance officer for Georges Enterprises. He previously served as regulatory inspector and criminal investigator for the State of Louisiana, where he was an explosives detection canine handler. In 2018, he was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards as his appointee to the Emergency Response Commission. He is a member of the Krewe of Thoth and also serves with the Young Leadership Council and the Exchange Club of New Orleans. He is a Lakeview resident with his rescue dogs, Max and Huey P.