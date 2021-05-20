The Elysian Bar Names Jonathan Klaskala Executive Chef

NEW ORLEANS – Jonathan Klaskala is the new executive chef at the Elysian Bar in the Hotel Peter & Paul in the Marigny. With experience at Val’s, Kenton’s and Couvant, Klaskala earned a spot on Zagat’s 2019 “30 Under 30” list of culinary rising stars in New Orleans.

“We are thrilled to have chef Klaskala lead our kitchen as we emerge from the pandemic and continue to serve our guests with our thoughtfully curated, seasonally driven menu,” said Joaquin Rodas, managing partner of the Elysian Bar, in a press release. “His broad culinary experience and energetic personality give us confidence that he is going to be an excellent fit. We can’t wait to see how he makes his mark here in the Marigny.”

The Elysian Bar is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Sunday.

The Elysian Bar is overseen by the team at Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits, which has been nominated for a James Beard award.