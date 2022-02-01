The Eliza Jane Appoints Michael Klein General Manager

NEW ORLEANS — HRI Lodging announces the appointment of Michael Klein as general manager at The Eliza Jane, a luxury boutique hotel in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

With more than 20 years of hospitality leadership experience, Klein will oversee the property’s 196 guest rooms, two food and beverage outlets, a fitness center, garden courtyard, and more than 1,700 square feet of multi-purpose event space.

Most recently, Klein served as the director of operations at another HRI Lodging property, Holston House Nashville. During his time there, Klein achieved increases in services and profitability before navigating the property through the pandemic challenges. Prior to his role at Holston House, Klein was the opening director of food and beverage at the JW Marriott Nashville, and he’s held additional leadership roles in Austin and San Antonio.

Klein holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from American University’s School of Public Affairs. After graduation, Klein continued his education by achieving a Master of Management in Hospitality from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. The Eliza Jane is located at 315 Magazine Street and managed by HRI Lodging, LLC.