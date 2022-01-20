The Ehrhardt Group Hires Michael Canty

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group has hired Michael Canty to fill the role of account executive.

Canty executes public outreach and awareness campaigns for a variety of clients in various industries, including energy, retail, economic development and government agencies. Prior to joining the Ehrhardt Group, he worked in a range of roles in state government administration and higher education. He previously served as senior communications specialist with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and in corporate communications for Louisiana-based telecommunications company CenturyLink (now Lumen). Canty earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Louisiana State University before attending the University of Louisiana at Monroe to pursue a master’s degree in communication.

“We are continuing to expand our team with talented individuals who know we must act wisely in order to succeed for our clients,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “Our team excels at understanding the challenges of our region and understanding how to engage with the people of the Gulf South at the right time, with the right message.”