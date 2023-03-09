The Ehrhardt Group Continues to Grow Gulf South Team

L to R: Taylor Morris, Cammie Betbeze and Katie Grace Walshe

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group has announced that Taylor Morris and Cammie Betbeze have joined the firm as assistant account executives. Katie Grace Walshe also joins the firm as an executive and marketing assistant.

Morris assists account team members by developing and coordinating media and event opportunities, generating creative content, monitoring industry trends, and conducting research for a variety of clients in the entertainment, hospitality, corporate and public affair industries. Prior to her role as an assistant account executive at TEG, Morris honed her skills in public relations and communications as an intern with the firm, in addition to her internship work with Dillard University and the New Orleans Chapter of Public Relations Society of America. Morris earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications, with a concentration in public relations from Dillard University.

Betbeze supports account team members through media relations and writing, event planning, content creation and research efforts for clients in the energy, corporate and public affairs industries. Betbeze also served as an intern at the Ehrhardt Group where she contributed to several client projects. She previously served as a PR account assistant at Bandwagon LLC, and completed public relations internships with Community Coffee Company and DB Sysgraph. Betbeze also gained valuable experience working with the Louisiana Board of Regents and the Louisiana State University Screen Arts Program. Betbeze earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a concentration in public relations, and a minor in business and psychology from the Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University (LSU), where she also obtained a master’s degree in mass communications with a concentration in strategic communications and a certificate in strategic communications.

Walshe serves as the executive assistant to TEG leadership team members and executes marketing efforts for both TEG and its clients through research, writing, branding and content creation.

She also assists in the drafting and circulation of the Gulf South Index, a regular report of insights on public relations, consumer and media trends of the region. Before starting this role, Walshe worked as an intern at TEG where she contributed to the firm’s marketing efforts and a variety of client projects in the corporate, healthcare, energy and hospitality industries. Prior to her experiences at TEG, Walshe completed an internship with a top law firm based in Chicago. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with a minor in psychology from Loyola University Chicago.

“We work in a demanding business requiring high energy, hard work, a resilient spirit and drive,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “These individuals possess the distinctive characteristics that enable us to deliver effective ideas and results for our clients every time.”