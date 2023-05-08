The Ehrhardt Group Celebrates National Rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group ranked No. 142 in the U.S. and No. 173 globally in PR Week’s Agency Business Report 2023, published this week. Additionally, the firm ranked No. 108 nationally in O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms 2023 Rankings. The firm was the only Gulf South-based company to earn a spot on the lists for the third year in a row.



“The Gulf South is a misunderstood land of opportunity. You have to speak the language. We know this because we live it,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “Successful communications here is face-to-face and person-to-person. This approach has never changed. You just need to spend the time doing it. To do it well, you need to know how to talk to folks in their communities and meet them where they are.”

The Ehrhardt Group advises Fortune 500 corporations; local, state and regional institutions; and public entities in areas of issues management, media relations, reputation management, crisis communications, social media and public affairs. The firm’s work reaches across Louisiana, Mississippi, coastal Alabama and the Florida panhandle.