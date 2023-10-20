The Ehrhardt Group Adds 2 News Media Experts

L to R: Jennifer Crockett and Amy Boraks

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group, a public relations firm, has hired Jennifer Crockett as senior counselor and Amy Boraks as account executive.

Crockett provides clients with guidance on messaging strategy and media engagement while counseling account teams on client service and quality control. Her account portfolio includes clients in the energy, hospitality and exhibition and meeting industries. She joins TEG with more than 15 years of experience in print, radio, digital and broadcast media in Louisiana. Prior to joining TEG, she covered breaking news, local stories and sports as a news reporter and anchor at New Orleans’ NBC-TV affiliate, where she earned Murrow, Emmy and Sigma Delta Chi awards for her outstanding individual and team achievements in broadcast journalism.

Boraks helps cultivate media strategies and community outreach projects for companies and organizations across the Gulf South. Her account portfolio includes clients in the healthcare, sports entertainment, gaming, hospitality and energy industries. Before joining TEG, she spent five years as a television news producer for local stations in New Orleans and Lafayette, where she wrote and developed broadcasts for millions of viewers. She was recognized by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters in 2022 for her production of multiple breaking news stories and severe weather during one show and awarded the Best Newscast award. She earned an Emmy Award for her live production of tornado coverage in Arabi, Louisiana.

“It is a part of our mission to constantly seek out and cultivate the best talent,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “Jennifer and Amy’s extensive knowledge and experience in the south Louisiana media markets will bring valuable insight to our team and clients to create impactful, news-worthy stories and help further our media relations strategies and relationships.”