The Collective: Shared Space with Private Offices in Slidell

SLIDELL, La – When Carrita Tanner-Cloud, the CEO of a boutique advertising agency, went looking for a co-working space near her home in Slidell, she couldn’t find anything that fit the bill. So she created her own.

The result is a new venture called the Collective Oak Harbor, which provides high-end, luxury executive spaces for professionals and entrepreneurs who want private offices. Tenants at the Collective share a receptionist who greets clients, assists with phone calls and facilitates conference room rentals. There’s a complimentary shared conference room space with direct access to “Zoom rooms” and screen mirroring plus “virtual mailbox” solutions. COVID-19 precautions are in place.

The kicker is that Tanner-Cloud and her partner Hope Blanco gave the place a makeover that would make HGTV proud. Details include new chandeliers, technology, furniture, wall facades and more.

The roughly 2,500-square-foot space has room for five tenants but four spots are already taken. All women-owned businesses, the lineup includes an interior designer, an insurance agent, a grant writer, a notary and Tanner-Cloud’s own advertising agency, Creativity Justified.

“The Collective Oak Harbor has allowed me to become a serial entrepreneur by founding and owning two highly successful businesses,” said Tanner-Cloud, who lived all over south Louisiana as a child. “As an African American woman who began my journey as a single mother at 19 years old, never graduating college but determined to become successful no matter what obstacles have come my way, I finally see my perseverance coming to life.”

Tanner-Cloud is leasing the space for three years from Carl and Angel Dugas, owners of Storm Guard Roofing and Construction, which occupies other space on the property. Tenants of the Collective have signed one-year leases (although shorter terms are available). Tanner-Cloud said the response to this project has been so good that she’s already looking for ways to expand.

My favorite part is meeting the entrepreneurs, seeing what their passions are for their business and helping them along their journey by providing them professional space,” said Tanner-Cloud. “It’s been an amazing feeling.”