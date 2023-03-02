The Chamber is Charged Up

Three months in and the New Orleans Chamber is rockin’.

This year, I am honored to be the chairman of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, and in three short months, Sandra and her team are moving things forward for members and the business community.

For the first time, last month the chamber hosted a reception at Mystick Krewe of Louisianian’s Washington, D.C., Mardi Gras to showcase and enhance the presence of the organization and its membership. This could not have happened without the sponsorship support of Verizon, Port of South Louisiana, Chalmette Refinery and Antares Technology Solutions.

Back home in New Orleans, during Mardi Gras the chamber team launched a “Coffee for Cops” campaign to thank our officers with a gift card to PJ’s Coffee. The team visited police districts and handed our individual gift cards to officers to show appreciation and support of their work every day.

Next month, on April 19, the chamber will host its annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference presented by Fidelity P.O.W.E.R. at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom.

This day-long event is one our entire Renaissance Publishing staff looks forward to attending every year. Tickets and sponsorships are available, and you can call the chamber office at (504) 799-4260 for more details.

The chamber also hosts a monthly Power Hour, the Women’s Business Alliance, education seminars, the Chamber After 5 and numerous ribbon cuttings. The chamber offers so many opportunities for its members to network and connect in the business community. If you are not a member, visit them online and join today. NewOrleansChamber.org.

Also kicking off this month, on March 27 don’t miss the start of Idea Village’s New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW). This six-day entrepreneurial fest brings together business leaders, startup founders, industry experts, investors and aspiring entrepreneurs to not only celebrate but learn, network, and foster new connections to succeed. Biz New Orleans is proud to be a supporter of this event.

As New Orleans moves into spring, business networking kicks up a notch, so I’ll see you around town making business happen.

Todd Matherne

CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing