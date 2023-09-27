The Carrollton Welcomes New Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS — Sai Raj Kappari is the new executive director of The Carrollton senior living community, owned and operated by Liberty Senior Living. The facility opened earlier this year at 701 S. Carrollton Avenue, in a historic building that was originally built as a courthouse and has been home to several schools.

A Carrollton spokesperson said that residents and staff agree that Kappari has brought “energy, optimism and dedication” to the new community.

“His education and clinical experience are impressive, but there’s so much more to him. He’s fun, compassionate, charismatic and sees potential and opportunity for older adults,” said Maxime Suchoski, regional sales and marketing specialist for Liberty Senior Living.

Kappari became a doctor of pharmacy at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and completed a residency at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in India. He then earned his Master of Science in gerontology at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

While working towards his degree, Kappari lived at the Kingsley Manor, a multi-level retirement community, as part of its students in residence program.

After he earned his master’s degree, Kappari worked in gerontological research for several years, presenting at various conferences. In 2020, he moved to Louisiana and started working at a senior living community while earning his administrator’s license.

He said he’s impressed with the culture at Liberty Senior Living.

“They emphasize excellence in care, and that’s what I believe in,” he said. “I share the same core values as Liberty. I felt like this was the company I wanted to be part of.”

Kappari said his goals at the Carrollton are to “help residents celebrate their lives. It’s as simple as that. I want them to live to the highest potential and with purpose, happiness and joy.”