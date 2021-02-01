The Blue Dog is Back At It Again

The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA) and New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) recently announced the release of a limited-edition print by celebrated artist George Rodrigue called “Louisiana ArtWorks.” The piece is the only instance from Rodrigue’s Blue Dog series that features a New Orleans streetcar.

The work was originally created in 2003 by Rodrigue to benefit the art studio complex Louisiana ArtWorks. The design depicts the building, which is located in New Orleans’ Warehouse District on the corner of Howard Avenue and Carondelet Street. In 2018, NOCHI purchased the building and it is now the organization’s headquarters. All prints are hand-signed by George Rodrigue.

Fundraising has been a challenge for all nonprofits throughout 2020, including the GRFA and NOCHI. As a result, GRFA’s ongoing work with Louisiana A+ schools had to be put on hold, as many schools have switched to virtual learning, making the use of arts within the curriculum extremely difficult. The organization has also been unable to host fundraising events and was forced to cancel the awards luncheon for its annual Arts and Songwriting Scholarship Contest.

“We’re celebrating the connection between old and new, re-discovering a beautiful piece many years after Dad created it, that can now pay tribute to both New Orleans’ wonderful art and a historic building now occupied by NOCHI,” said GRFA’s Executive Director, Jacques Rodrigue. “We’re thrilled with the partnership which gives back to an organization that supports the restaurant and hospitality industry, one of the city’s hardest hit business sectors during the pandemic.”

Since COVID-19, NOCHI’s private events, hospitality education and hands-on enthusiast cooking classes (which normally act as primary revenue streams for the organization) have been unable to thrive. NOCHI enrollment is also down as a result of new challenges in the hospitality industry, and many students and alums are having to quickly adapt to face constant industry changes and fight for their careers during this period of uncertainty.

NOCHI has worked to pivot during the pandemic, offering a regular schedule of livestream cooking classes for the public and private groups, participating in a citywide COVID-19 meal assistance program to deliver meals to neighbors in need, and developing an online training (HOSP) for foodservice best practices during COVID-19.

“Every day, we feel lucky to call NOCHI’s beautiful space home,” said NOCHI Executive Director Leah Sarris. “It’s such an honor to see it captured in George Rodrigue’s one-of-a-kind artistic style. This piece is a reminder of New Orleans’ resilient art and culture, and proceeds from its sales will enable us to reinvest in this city we love so dearly.”

For more information or to purchase a “Louisiana ArtWorks” print, please visit georgerodriguefoundation.org.

GRFA’s Mission

The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts advocates the importance of the arts in the development of our youth. GRFA encourages the use of art within all curriculums and supports a variety of art educational programs.

George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts, Inc.

747 Magazine St.

(504) 324-9614

NOCHI’s Mission

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates a diverse community of learners to sustain an ever-evolving hospitality industry. The organization offers a platform for professional and personal growth, increasing access and minimizing barriers to career pathways while supporting the promotion and economic development of the culinary arts and hospitality industry.

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute

725 Howard Avenue

(504) 891-4060