Harahan Assisted Living Community Makes Its Debut

HARAHAN, La. – On Thursday, June 24, local leaders will attend a grand opening celebration at The Blake at Colonial Club, a $28 million assisted living and memory care community built on the site of the shuttered Colonial Golf & Country Club in Harahan. Officials from the Jefferson Chamber and New Orleans Chamber will attend the event along with other community leaders, residents, families and guests. The ribbon cutting will be at 2 p.m. followed by an open house that lasts from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Blake is owned by Quality Senior Living, a portfolio company of LongueVue Capital, a private equity firm based in New Orleans with offices in New York and Salt Lake City. Blake Management Group – based in Jackson, Miss. – is responsible for the operation of 19 communities in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia.

The new community is the first real estate development on the former Colonial site, an 88-acre property near the Mississippi River that has been vacant since 2012. The Blake is expected to create 80 to 100 jobs and be home to over 120 residents when fully occupied. The 110,000-square-foot space has 70 apartments for assisted living and 48 apartments for memory care.

“We take care of the details, so our residents can enjoy the finer things in life,” said Glenn Barclay, The Blake’s co-founder and CEO, in a press release.

The Blake promises luxury accommodations, elegant dining options, concierge service, 24-hour nurse staffing, and an active social program. Also on offer: a piano bar and lounge, a full-service coffee shop and ice cream parlor, a spa and salon, onsite therapy services, a sunlit chapel, a movie theater, activity rooms, beautifully landscaped courtyards with an outdoor fire pavilion, a library, and on-site parking.

Rebecca Jeffries is the property’s executive director.

For more information, visit blakeseniorliving.com/colonial-club