The Best Of: Biz Talks

For almost 100 episode, the “Biz Talks” podcast has brought listeners beyond the pages of Biz New Orleans magazine. From infrastructure to the aftermath of COVID-19, each week Kim Singletary and Rich Collins interview community leaders about the topics impacting most the city and southeast Louisiana.

This week, we wanted to highlight a few of our popular episodes over the last two years.

Episode 25: Meeting The Needs Of New Orleans Families

In late 2020, Melissa Tyler, development director for the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, talked with Kim Singletary about the challenges of meeting the needs of New Orleans families in need and shares some surprisingly easy ways you can help.

Episode 65: STEM NOLA Goes Global

Could New Orleans become known as the place to be for STEM education? Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of the nonprofit STEM NOLA, thinks so. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie spoke with Biz Talks about the first STEM NOLA Innovation center and what going global means for New Orleans.

Episode 77: Crystal Hot Sauce CEO Pepper Baumer Has Been Feeling the Heat

In this late 2021 chat with Alvin Adam “Pepper” Baumer III, he shares the big lesson he learned from aunt and great aunt Ti Martin and Ella Brennan about handling adversity, how his leadership differs from his dad’s, and the surprising way the hot sauce industry has begun mirroring the beer industry.

Episode 95: Ochsner’s Warner Thomas Talks About How Pandemic, Storms Have Changed Healthcare

Over the last two years, Ochsner Health and other healthcare providers have navigated an extraordinary set of challenges related to the pandemic and extreme weather events. In this episode, Warner Thomas, the president and CEO of Ochsner, discussed the lessons learned in the process and how they will change the healthcare industry going forward.

As we come to our 100th episode, we look forward to continuing the conversations with local business leaders and all of our “Biz Talks” listeners.

You can listen to all episodes of “Biz Talks” on Apple Podcast, Audible, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more.