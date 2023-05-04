Têt Marché Pop-Up Begins May 16 at NOCHI

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute will host a a pop-up café featuring Viet-Cajun street food.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute’s June 2023 cohort of culinary arts students will host Têt Marché, a pop-up café featuring Viet-Cajun street food. Têt Marché will be open for lunch Tuesday, May 16 through Friday, May 26 at NOCHI’s downtown campus (725 Howard Avenue).

The pop-up will feature a menu and dining experience designed and executed entirely by the June 2023 cohort as its capstone project, the culmination of the 100-day culinary training and certification. All proceeds from the endeavor benefit the NOCHI Scholarship Fund.

Make a reservation at https://www.nochi.org/tet-marche.

“Têt Marché is a showcase of the skills NOCHI students learn during their training and reflects the creativity and experience of each cohort,” said Gerald Duhon, NOCHI executive director. “It’s an opportunity for students to connect with industry leaders, prospective employers, family and friends. Guests become part of our students’ training. They enjoy an exceptional meal and meet the next generation of professionals.”

NOCHI offers certificate programs in culinary, baking and pastry arts that cover 25 subjects and 650 hours of intensive hands-on instruction.