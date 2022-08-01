Testimonios

“Working with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been such a unique experience for me, and it is powerful. I have met so many people in the Hispanic Community that I may not have ever known had it not been for this organization. Not only have we been able to network with amazing members, but we have also had the opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise with them. The events they host are always extremely well done, and you can just tell that they spend a lot of time making sure that the end result will benefit all of their members. Mayra is one of the most powerful women that I know, and she makes every effort to include Fidelity Bank in all of the events and networking opportunities. I am very proud to be a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Louisiana.”

Elizabeth “Liz” Broekman

Vice President | Director of P.O.W.E.R. | Fidelity Bank

“The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana has been an invaluable partner and ally for the New Orleans Business Alliance. Our work is in alignment–working for the citizens of New Orleans that are severely impacted by systemic racial injustices to create wealth and prosperity for these communities and to continue creating avenues for growth for our small business ecosystem. Mayra works tirelessly to make these outcomes a reality for the Hispanic community, and she is the voice of positive change for the Hispanic people of New Orleans and Louisiana.”

Norman E. Barnum, IV

President and CEO, New Orleans Business Alliance

“The Hispanic Chamber has been a huge supporter of the work our district and educators are doing. With the increased use of technology to support student learning, Mayra and her team have partnered with us since 2020 to offer free in-person computer literacy workshops for our parents in both English and Spanish. We are the largest and most diverse school system in Louisiana, and we can not do this important work alone. We are proud of our partnership with Mayra and the Hispanic Chamber and its critical benefit for our community and families.”

Dr. James Gray

Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools

“As a board member and a long-time partner of the Chamber, I highly recommend the HCCL for many reasons. Maya and her staff are always within reach if needed and will go out of their way to connect you with whom you are wanting to meet. I especially like how quickly I can get connected to someone in the community just by asking for an introduction. As part of OnPath Federal Credit Union, Financial Education is an important part of our vision to improve quality of life through financial empowerment. The opportunities that HCCL has offered me to teach Financial Education classes to the adults at the foundation have helped me fulfill my personal mission to help the Hispanic community by providing education and tools to secure their financial future, as well as widening our reach within the community at large.”

Javier Sanchez

Assistant Vice President, Community Development, OnPath Federal Credit Union

HCCLF Testimonios

“Mi experiencia con la Fundación de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Louisiana, ha sido especial porque a través de las clases de Paternidad Activa, aprendí herramientas que me ayudaron a mejorar como persona y también para servir a otros en su proceso como Padres y madres de familia, que necesitan ayuda en la sana formación de sus hijos. Les invito que vayan a la Fundación de la Cámara a recibir conocimientos que les ayudarán a ser mejores padres y a replicarlos en la Comunidad.”

Capellana Eva Suazo

“Nos dedicamos a promover negocios y apoyar a nuestra Comunidad Garífuna que son emprendedores. Mi experiencia con la Fundación de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Louisiana, ha sido muy útil y con las clases, talleres y eventos que ofrecen, pude aumentar mi conocimiento para apoyar mejor a mi comunidad. La Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Louisiana también nos ha dado un gran apoyo para crecer y continuar con nuestra Misión. La Presidenta de la Cámara, Mayra Pineda, y la Directora de la Fundación, Paula Belanger, forman un gran equipo gracias a ellas y todo el personal por la ayuda que le brindan a los Negocios Hispanos.”

Claudia Valentín

Corporación Garinagu, Subdirector

“Hola, soy propietaria de S&C Brothers Remodeling, a través de los programas de Alfabetización Digital y ayuda a microempresarios, la Fundación de la Cámara De Comercio Hispana de Louisiana, me ha brindado conocimientos que he podido aplicar en mi vida profesional y personal. La calidad del contenido de las clases y la paciencia de los instructores es sin duda lo mejor y el apoyo que nos brindan en todo momento va más allá de la graduación, los invito para que vengan a las clases de Alfabetización Digital y a las diferentes clases para pequeños empresarios, no se las pierdan.”

Ixim Medrano

S&C Brothers Remodeling, Propietaria

“Tenía un sueño y una visión y después de muchas puertas cerradas y obstáculos para comenzar mi negocio, estaba a punto de rendirme, entonces un día una simple búsqueda en Google sobre cómo contratar empleados, me llevó a Paula Belanger en la Fundación de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Louisiana en Kenner. Paula me dió esa chispa de confianza que necesitaba para salir adelante. ¡No puedo agradecer lo suficiente a Paula y a la Fundación! ¡así es como se cierran las brechas y se ayuda a crecer a las comunidades y a los empresarios!”

Swanica Williams

NeauxLA Janitorial Services, LLC, Fundadora y Propietaria