Testimonios

“The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana is a tremendous asset to Jefferson Parish and to JEDCO. The Hispanic Chamber’s outstanding work to provide business opportunities for the Hispanic community, drive economic growth and increase focus on social equity and inclusion directly aligns with JEDCO’s mission. The collaboration between these two organizations serves to propel our economy forward and ensure that we continue to be a destination for business. We are grateful for the continued partnership.”

Jerry Bologna

President & CEO, JEDCO

“The Hispanic Chamber is more than a collection of businesses—it is the community I never expected. Events such as the Hispanic Business Conference & Trade Show, the Women’s Symposium, the annual Town Hall and the joint luncheon with the Baton Rouge Chamber provide valuable opportunities for business growth and networking. In addition, the Chamber has taken a leadership role in providing a focus on supplier diversity, financial literacy and gaining skills any small business should have access to. Being a member has allowed me to reconnect to my culture and create a network I know will be meaningful both to me personally and to my business.”

Julia Carcamo

President & Chief Brand Strategist, J Carcamo & Associates

“Our brand VIVA NOLA Magazine has enjoyed recognition during its three years in business by providing relevant content and representing a vibrant, resilient Latino community in print, digital and multimedia formats. During a time of uncertainty, we were fortunate to have the equipment and resources to provide live, critical information to the Spanish-speaking audience. These same resources, paired with years of live broadcasting expertise, were valuable to help the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce pivot in its hybrid and virtual event capacity. We consulted and designed broadcast quality, virtual and hybrid events that allowed the organization to continue holding its signature events by bringing on remote speakers and seamlessly connecting them with the Chamber’s member base and sponsors. Working with the Hispanic Chamber has allowed us to add these services to our portfolio and connect with other organizations that can trust us to provide the expertise, quality, equipment and knowledgeable team for their creative and video production needs. At VIVA NOLA Magazine and VN Media Pro, we are grateful for the connections that we have been able to foster through our membership and partnership with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. We look forward to serving our corporate community through multi-platform marketing, advertising and creative services. We take pride in being a woman, minority-owned business and in representing our clients with professionalism and integrity.”

AnaMaria Bech

Founder/Director, VIVA NOLA Magazine & VN Media Pro

“Para el periódico Jambalaya News Louisiana ser miembro activo de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Louisiana ha sido y es una puerta a muchas oportunidades de negocios, educación y proyección. Cada evento, reunión de negocios, programas de formación profesional que organiza la Cámara de Comercio tiene como objetivo principal que los empresarios hispanos logremos el mayor éxito en nuestras empresas. Mi eterno agradecimiento a la Cámara, por acompañar a Jambalaya News Louisiana en estos 17 años. For Jambalaya News Louisiana, being an active member of the Louisiana Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been and is a door to many business, educational and outreach opportunities. Each event, business meeting and professional training program organized by the Chamber of Commerce has the objective to provide Hispanic business owners with the needed resources to reach great success in business. I am sending my eternal gratitude to the Chamber, for accompanying Jambalaya News Louisiana in these 17 years.”

Brenda Murphy

Owner, Jambalaya News Louisiana

“The impact of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana is experienced by every aspect of our economy,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “Business owners are better prepared to take on real challenges because of what HCCL provides across the state. Their team leads a number of initiatives to engage the business community through informative events, a development program for young professionals, and even a job board to connect workers with employment opportunities.”

Michael Hecht

President & CEO, Greater New Orleans Inc.

“Under the leadership of the indomitable Mayra Pineda, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana is a leader in bilingual workforce training and business development. The Hispanic Chamber is also a reliable partner that understands the power of collective impact and being an important voice for racial equity. I am excited about what the Urban League of Louisiana and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana can do together to create an environment that generates more wealth and opportunities for all.”

Judy Reese Morse

President & CEO, Urban League of Louisiana

“As a past Board Member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, I am proud to be associated with this organization. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce serves the needs of Latino businesses and owners of all levels, from the small business that needs assistance in a business plan, financing and capital, and hiring and technical training, to larger companies that need assistance in supply chain services and procurement. The partnerships that the Hispanic Chamber provides for businesses on a local and national level is invaluable as a resource in connecting to other business owners. Mayra Pineda and her team do a wonderful job in providing services to businesses of all sizes and types.”

Marcel Gonzalez

Vice President & Manager, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust

“We are proud members of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for the last several years. We believe that the HCCL plays an important role in bringing together difference facets connecting business to other businesses and doing an excellent job putting events together to network with each other. In my personal and spiritual view, I enjoy how the chamber has help us help other not only in our community but by joining forces we have been able to send aid to other countries. In my personal experience with the chamber, they are not only doing an excellent job bringing the gap with business but also bringing the gap to continue to do philanthropy work. The HCCL do an extraordinary job with communication, we feel that our voice is heard, and our opinions matters. We thank Mayra Pineda for all her hard work and dedication to our community.”

Ronnie & Jenny Mains

CRC Global Solutions