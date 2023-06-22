Tershara Matthews Joins WSP USA as Offshore Wind Policy Leader

NEW ORLEANS — WSP USA has hired Tershara Matthews to fill the role of U.S. offshore wind policy lead for earth and environment. WSP is an engineering, environment and professional services consultancy.

Matthews is developing a variety of offshore, energy, restoration, infrastructure and other environmental projects; promoting strong regulatory and stakeholder outreach with a business development emphasis on offshore wind and energy transition; and collaborating within the organization to support a full life cycle approach to offshore wind. She will serve as a leader for offshore wind initiatives in the Gulf Coast and support additional offshore wind efforts in other parts of the country.

With more than 14 years of regulatory experience, Matthews served as a supervisory program management specialist for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management office in New Orleans, as well as a former senior leader with the BOEM office in the Gulf of Mexico. She helped set clear and concise program objectives in these roles, including development of the agency’s first programs for the Gulf of Mexico region, and earned the Supervisor of the Year Award during her time at BOEM.

“Tershara brings a proven record of accomplishments in leading internal workflow processes while strengthening program awareness and delivering cost effective solutions,” said Sara Mochrie, WSP power market director and senior vice president. “We are eager to implement her successful practices to strengthen WSP’s overall offshore wind approach.”

Matthews has a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University of Louisiana with and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Southern Mississippi.

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, a global engineering, environment and professional services firms.