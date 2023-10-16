Terrie Sterling of LCMC Health Named to National Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health Chief Integration Officer Terrie P. Sterling has been appointed to the Primary Care Development Corporation board of directors. Sterling will join a team of national healthcare leaders serving as strategic advisors and champions for PCDC’s mission to “strengthen communities and build health equity through strategic primary care investment, expertise and advocacy.”

“From interim CEO at University Medical Center New Orleans to chief integration officer, Terrie has been a driving force behind our success at LCMC Health,” said LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn in a press release. “With her extensive experience and visionary leadership, she will be instrumental in shaping the future of healthcare nationally, and right here in New Orleans.”

Sterling has expertise in strategic initiatives and healthcare management. In addition to LCMC role, she heads her own management consulting firm. Previously, she was interim chief executive officer at University Medical Center New Orleans. Prior to her role at LCMC Health, she held key positions at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She co-chaired the COVID-19 Resilient Louisiana Commission, and currently serves on the Louisiana Board of Regents. She holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Northeast Louisiana University, an MBA from Louisiana State University, and a Master of Nursing Science from Loyola University New Orleans. She is also a board-certified healthcare management professional and an American College of Healthcare Executives Fellow.

“It is an immense privilege to join the Primary Care Development Corporation board of directors,” said Sterling. “I eagerly anticipate embarking upon this exciting journey that will help define healthcare outcomes for the communities we serve, and I hope that our collective commitment to excellence will shine through in all we do.”

Founded in 1993, PCDC is a Community Development Financial Institution and national nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to quality primary care, to improve the health of families and communities, lessen disparities, and reduce health care costs.