Templet to Serve as Chair of Jefferson Community Foundation Gala

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Community Foundation has announced that Jefferson Parish Councilmember Ricky Templet will be serving as the honorary chairman of its Oct. 28 JCF Gala Celebration.

“I am honored to serve as the chairman of JCF’s Gala Celebration,” said Templet in a press release. “As JCF’s premiere fundraiser for our community, this event means a great deal to me and to all those involved. I look forward to celebrating the annual gala.”

The 2022 Gala Celebration presented by the Feil Family Foundation will take place at Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner and will include the announcement of the inaugural “Jefferson First Philanthropy Award.” Nominations for the award are open through Sept. 30.

Since 2008, the Jefferson Community Foundation has worked to “connect philanthropy to critical community needs to enhance the quality of life for all in Jefferson Parish.” JCF focuses on initiatives for education, health and wellness, neighborhood support and revitalization, race equity, senior citizens, as well as transit.