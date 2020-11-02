Telecommunications | Cox Communications

We’ll always remain very purposeful as to how we care for our people, even when we’re working together in new ways. – Anthony Pope, Senior Vice President & Southeast Region Manager

Strong, steadfast values keep people and businesses united.

Now more than ever, people are relying on innovative technologies to keep them connected in both their personal and professional lives, and Cox Communications continues to play a key role by providing a full range of crucial digital services.

Even before the onset of the pandemic, the company was making great strides in transforming New Orleans and other serviced areas into what Senior Vice President & Southeast Region Manager Anthony Pope calls “smart cities.” Their mission, which includes the superfast residential internet service G1GABLAST, is to create an infrastructure of cutting-edge technology that seamlessly unites businesses, schools, homes, hospitals and other essential industries.

And to ensure customers receive the highest standard of service and support, Pope is careful not to lose sight of one of the most important pieces to the puzzle: Cox’s own employees. After all, the strength of the company — and the impact it has on those who rely on their innovation and efficiency — starts with the skilled workers who are making the technologies of tomorrow a reality today.

In what ways are you thriving and pushing forward as a business during COVID-19?

The sudden and successful pivot of my employee base to a remote work strategy is pulling us forward in new and introspective ways. We’ve removed the traditional rigidity about where our employees work without sacrificing productivity, and we’ve improved the customer experience by emphasizing the quality of the job and virtual technical support to keep New Orleans safe. The world changed overnight, and in response, so did we. This has empowered us to continue meeting our customers where they are so they can work, play, teach and connect with friends and loved ones.

How have you maintained a sense of company culture?

At Cox, our values come first. Throughout 2020, we’ve remained very intentional in listening to our employees while offering clear guidance and support. As further care, we provided $1,000 to all full-time employees to help cover unexpected expenses related to the pandemic. We introduced flexible work options; are helping to cover elder and childcare costs; have rolled out heightened safety, mentorship and wellness programs; and are offering employees paid time off to vote. We’ll always remain very purposeful as to how we care for our people, even when we’re working together in new ways.

I’m equally proud to share how these values flow into the neighborhoods we serve. Here locally, we’re championing social justice initiatives, stocking local food banks, feeding and providing PPE to healthcare providers and equipping low-income children with school supplies, portable devices and low-cost internet. Our One Call a Day campaign partnership with the New Orleans Saints is also helping us connect with area locals who are in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Our goal is to build bright futures for everyone.

Are there any lessons you have learned? Any new technology you’ve embraced?

Technology will continue to evolve, but our desire to connect with each other won’t. Our employees, customers, communities and vendors want to be seen…and deserve to be heard. We’re actively listening and in response, we’ll continue making significant investments in our network and other platforms to ensure you stay connected to what and who you care about most.

Acadiana | Baton Rouge | New Orleans | Florida’s Gulf Coast | Central Florida | Middle Georgia

cox.com