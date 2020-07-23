Technology | The Future of Frontline Defense

We are trying to make everyday operations easier, safer and more efficient for everyone involved. – David Rome

Co-Owner

Changing times call for changing technologies, and as society adjusts to new standards of safety, DigiTHERM is helping to provide peace of mind with its innovative new products.

The DigiTHERM Infrared Body Temperature Scanning Kiosk was created to serve a wide range of industries, including hospitality and education, in order to detect elevated body temperatures and protect against the spread of viruses. The touchless kiosks are simple to use, yet complex in their design: one at a time, employees and patrons are scanned by a hands-free, Level D medical grade thermal sensor. Any temperatures over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit trigger an alert, enabling employers, restaurants and venues to effectively and immediately detect potential hazards.

In this way, DigiTHERM is leading the charge toward providing a sense of safety and security to businesses, organizations and educators nationwide.

In what ways are you thriving and pushing forward as a business during COVID-19?

We are pushing forward not in spite of COVID-19, but because of COVID-19. I had the virus in March and had time to think about how the industry I’ve worked in for 30 years, hospitality, will be affected. Temperature checking of convention attendees or corporate clients entering ballrooms for events was my first thought; festivals and concerts were my second thought. Because of that, and through research of available technology, we began DigiTHERM as a tool to help not only venues, but also attendees feel a little safer knowing that at least no one around them has a high temperature. We understand that people can still have the virus and not have a high temperature, but felt that addressing those who do have a temperature would be the first line of defense.

Are there any lessons you have learned? Any new technology you’ve embraced?

Through research and marketing, we have found that this technology not only works for the hospitality industry, but also for the medical community, law firms, retirement homes and, most importantly, educational institutions. We are now supporting several local high schools with temperature checking of students when they arrive for school. This allows for less staff to take hand-held temperatures of every student, saving time and money for the high schools. It also keeps the temperature takers socially distant from the students, and we have found that we can process around 15-20 students a minute. After manufacturing the kiosks locally, we had to address how restaurants and caterers would do contact tracing of all customers. For those restaurants that don’t take reservations, we created Safe-Trace, which is a fast, secure, cost-effective solution for businesses to collect patron information per city COVID-19 guidelines and utilize the data for future marketing initiatives.

Do you anticipate your business will change in any way when the community opens back up? If so, how?

We do anticipate an increase in sales when the community opens back up because more people will come in contact with our infrared temperature scanning kiosks and become more comfortable with the process. The kiosks are there for their peace of mind and the establishment that they are entering. These kiosks are independent of each other and are not connected to Wi-Fi or the cloud. They are not storing names and information; they are merely taking your temperature hands free and non-invasively. This, along with wearing masks, is what our immediate and distant future will encompass. We are trying to make everyday operations easier, safer and more efficient for everyone involved.

digi-therm

1461 N. Causeway Blvd. • Ste. 13, Mandeville

(504) 233-2166

digi-therm.com