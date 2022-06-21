Team Title Moving Headquarters to Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. – Team Title, a full-service title agency based in Louisiana, announced it will relocate its corporate headquarters from Covington to Mandeville as part of an expansion of its operations in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Since 2018, the agency has expanded from a small, single-office title agency to a regional company serving borrowers and home buyers across Louisiana and Mississippi. In 2022, Team Title opened five new locations — two in Louisiana and three in Mississippi — while growing its team to more than 50 title and closing professionals. The company’s eight locations are in Covington, Baton Rouge, Metairie, Diamondhead, Biloxi, Picayune, Hattiesburg and Brookhaven.

“In recent years, we have seen significant demand and tremendous opportunity throughout the Gulf Coast, specifically south Louisiana and south Mississippi, for the high-quality, professional services Team Title provides to our clients,” said Thomas Richards, Team Title CEO. “As we aggressively expand to meet this demand, we are also making major investments to become entrenched in the communities we serve and position our team as a reliable resource for homeowners, developers, real estate agents, loan officers and so many more who make up our region’s real estate market.”

The agency’s new 8,000-square-foot headquarters in Mandeville, opening later this year, will feature a larger office that will support the expansion while centralizing legal and abstracting support services in one space.

In addition to Team Title’s traditional residential and commercial closing services, the agency’s affiliate Team Civic Solutions supports state and federal government agencies in providing grant administration, housing administration assistance and land management services throughout the U.S., where it has supported multibillion-dollar programs and some of the nation’s most crucial disaster recovery programs. Other Team Title affiliates include Richards, Higdon, Huguet & Campani, APLC and Accurate Abstracting, which support the agency’s commercial transactions.